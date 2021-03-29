Coweta's Central Elementary names Tracy Swarer as its Teacher of the Year

Coweta Public Schools has announced Third Grade Teacher Tracy Swarer as its Central Elementary Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.
“I was surprised, especially this year, because I know everyone has had to step up their game with COVID-19,” Swarer said. “It wasn't something I thought about or considered or was even on my radar. This year has been a lot and I’ve just been trying to make it through while learning so many new things myself, the best I can. I think the challenges of this year have made this award extra special.”
Swarer has been teaching for more than 27 years and knew from an early age that she wanted to be an educator.
“It was always something I knew I wanted to do because when I was a little kid, I was always playing school with my family, my brothers and my friends,” she said. “Playing school was always so fun and as I got older, it just felt like what I was supposed to do, like a calling. I even went to school at Central, so it's like a full circle type of thing.”
All of Swarer’s 27 years of teaching have been at Central Elementary and each year begins the same.
“I always start my year just trying to get to know the kids and I think just making sure that I develop a relationship with each student. When I do that, I know what it is that they need individually as far as academics. If they're struggling somewhere, I can try to meet that need. I’ve also had students that I am now having their children in my classroom, so it’s been easier to get to know them. Somebody said it was like I had grandstudents,” Swarer laughed.
The privilege of a long teaching career is that Swarer also gets to see the impacts she makes upon students, which is the driving force behind her passion for educating.
“One of my students from last year, she’s in fourth grade now, recently wrote me a note telling me that she started loving to read again because of what I did in the classroom. Even this last week, a student that has been totally disinterested has suddenly been really working hard after we tried a few different things. Those moments kind of make you feel like, okay, this is what I'm supposed to be doing. I can make a difference.”
Even amid one of the most challenging years of her teaching career, Swarer has kept an upbeat attitude and come to see technology as a useful tool in her classroom.
“It was stressful at the beginning of the pandemic because at this point in my career I've had a set way that I do things, but I came into it with the attitude that we're all going to learn this together,” she said. “The technology has surprisingly been a great tool for my students. Instead of writing a book report, now they’re able to do a Google Slide presentation and they're more excited about it than before. They will ask me if they can research things just because they enjoy the technology.”
Swarer also gives credit to the parents and guardians of her students for sticking with her when the road wasn’t always so smooth.
“It’s easy to become frustrated and I’ve kept it in my mind to give both parents and students the gift of grace. My parents have been great this year to also give me grace when I’ve tried to do something in the classroom and maybe it doesn't work as well as I had hoped. We just have to remember we're all in it together and we all want the same thing,” she said.
Central staff and CPS administration have also been instrumental in Swarer’s success this school year.
“I've always worked with such great teachers at Central who are very caring, kind and helpful and our principal Sherri Dotson has also been great. She's done some fun stuff for teachers and students to lift our spirits to keep us from letting everything kind of get us down,” Swarer said.
“As for administration, they’ve allowed us the freedom to work within any issued mandates and done a great job of navigating this challenge of doing what they need to do to stay safe. I am very blessed to be at Central.”