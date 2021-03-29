Coweta's Central Elementary names Tracy Swarer as its Teacher of the Year

Coweta Public Schools has announced Third Grade Teacher Tracy Swarer as its Central Elementary Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.

“I was surprised, especially this year, because I know everyone has had to step up their game with COVID-19,” Swarer said. “It wasn't something I thought about or considered or was even on my radar. This year has been a lot and I’ve just been trying to make it through while learning so many new things myself, the best I can. I think the challenges of this year have made this award extra special.”

Swarer has been teaching for more than 27 years and knew from an early age that she wanted to be an educator.

“It was always something I knew I wanted to do because when I was a little kid, I was always playing school with my family, my brothers and my friends,” she said. “Playing school was always so fun and as I got older, it just felt like what I was supposed to do, like a calling. I even went to school at Central, so it's like a full circle type of thing.”

All of Swarer’s 27 years of teaching have been at Central Elementary and each year begins the same.