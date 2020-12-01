Coweta's Breakfast with Santa becomes drive-through and online event

For years, Southside Elementary PTO and the Coweta Masonic Lodge have teamed up to host an annual Breakfast with Santa event that raises thousands of dollars for classroom projects.

This year’s holiday celebration is planned Saturday, Dec. 12 from 8-10 a.m. but will have a new twist – it’s a drive-through event with an online auction.

“We will feature Santa’s Village, pancakes to-go and an online auction,” explained PTO representative Manchi Pollard. “Santa will be there to talk with the kids and hand out candy canes and the Masons will be flipping pancakes and cooking up sausage.”

For a small donation, Coweta High School art students will be on hand to paint car windows with festive designs.

The online basket auction begins this Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. and bids will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. Supporters can find the items on the Breakfast with Santa – Coweta Southside” Facebook page.

Basket themes include Cozy Christmas and Crafts, Family Fun, Toys (Boy/Girl), Date Night/Family Night, Games & Lego, Grilling, Hunting/Fishing/Camping, Baking, Stars & Stripes, Camping, Date Night, Outdoor Games/Sports, Handmade Snowman Wreath, Girls’ Paint Night, Christmas Décor and more.