Coweta's 'Back in the Saddle Again' Fall Festival expecting great turnout

The Coweta Chamber of Commerce is setting out the welcome mat to community residents and guests for the 46th Annual Coweta Fall Festival Celebration planned Thursday through Saturday, Sept 16-18 in the Downtown Broadway District.

In addition to carnival rides, vendor booths, exceptional fair food and on-stage entertainment, the three-day celebration also includes a Fall Festival pageant, Coweta’s Got Talent competition, kids’ games, a Saturday parade, a car show and much more.

Wristband sessions where patrons can ride all the rides they want for one price will be held Thursday, Sept. 16 from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A separate wristband will be needed for each session. Wristbands cannot be used on Friday night or after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Pre-purchased wristband tickets are $25. Wristband tickets purchased at the festival will be $30.

Live performances will be given by Dylan Myers on Thursday; Emily Hollingshed, Infinity Rocks and Zac Wenzel on Friday and the Coweta Jazz Band, Scars of Salvation and Brandon Bethel on Saturday.