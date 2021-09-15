Coweta's 'Back in the Saddle Again' Fall Festival expecting great turnout

The Coweta Chamber of Commerce is setting out the welcome mat to community residents and guests for the 46th Annual Coweta Fall Festival Celebration planned Thursday through Saturday, Sept 16-18 in the Downtown Broadway District.
In addition to carnival rides, vendor booths, exceptional fair food and on-stage entertainment, the three-day celebration also includes a Fall Festival pageant, Coweta’s Got Talent competition, kids’ games, a Saturday parade, a car show and much more.
Wristband sessions where patrons can ride all the rides they want for one price will be held Thursday, Sept. 16 from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A separate wristband will be needed for each session. Wristbands cannot be used on Friday night or after 5 p.m. Saturday.
Pre-purchased wristband tickets are $25. Wristband tickets purchased at the festival will be $30.
Live performances will be given by Dylan Myers on Thursday; Emily Hollingshed, Infinity Rocks and Zac Wenzel on Friday and the Coweta Jazz Band, Scars of Salvation and Brandon Bethel on Saturday.
We also have two amazing fundraising dessert auctions – one each on Friday and Saturday evenings. In 2019, our 10-time defending State Champion Coweta Tiger Pride Band raised an incredible $38,000 at their 90-minute auction while the Coweta Special Athletes Organization raised $23,400. Our community supports its youth!
On Saturday, the Fall Festival Parade will make its way through town and feature a number of entries representing many businesses and organizations. Grand Marshal will be Shelby Brewster, owner of Indigo Tie Dye. The local store was named Business of the Year earlier this summer.
Honorary grand marshal will be Dr. Kayse Shrum, a lifelong Coweta resident who was recently named president of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. She is unable to attend the celebration.
New this year will be kids’ games drawing youth to the festival Saturday to compete for cash prizes. Randy Woodward will host a goldfish scramble at 10 a.m. in front of his booth on food alley.
At 1 p.m., a water balloon toss, rock/paper/scissors showdown and a football throwing contest will take place in front of the grandstand stage. Winners in each contest will win substantial cash prizes. Sponsors include the Coweta Chamber. RCB Bank, Robertson Tire, Billy Sims BBQ and Coweta Smiles.