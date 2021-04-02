Coweta's Arvest Bank branch to close on June 30 at 5 p.m.

Citing an increase in digital banking because of the coronavirus, Arkansas-based Arvest Bank plans to close 15 branches in Oklahoma this summer, including in Coweta.

The branch, located in the Coweta Walmart Supercenter at 11207 S State Highway 51, will officially close on June 30 at 5 p.m., according to Jason Kincy, Arvest’s executive director of marketing.

Seven other branches in the eastern part of Oklahoma will also close on June 30. Two branches are located in Tulsa, two in Sand Springs, two in Muskogee and one is located in Catoosa.

The company expects a limited number of workers will be affected by the closings.

As part of the reconfiguration, a total of 31 of the bank’s 270-plus branch locations will shut down, including locations in Missouri and Arkansas.

More than one-third of the facilities targeted are limited-service branches and the vast majority of impacted branches are in markets with other nearby branches available to serve customers, the company said.

After the adjustments, Arvest will have 31 banking locations remaining in the Tulsa metro area and surrounding communities.