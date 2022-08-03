Coweta's 1-cent sales tax project list includes road construction, fire and police station work

With the passage of the 1-cent sales tax increase earlier this year, the city of Coweta has begun planning for improvements.

Vice Mayor Harold “Shorty” Chance revealed some early city plans to fix or upgrade roads, and also mentioned other projects.

After the sales tax proposal was passed, it was calculated that it would add $1.3 million to city coffers.

Chance said some early ideas include the 111th Street corridor near Walmart being widened to four lanes from 151st to 273rd. Then, it will be three lanes from 273rd to the city limits.

Not only will the downtown fire and police station get a major fix, but also another police and fire station will be erected north of downtown. That’s been a major growth area of Coweta.

The current police station was built in 1940. The fire station near the police station was added in 1985. Both have outgrown their current space.

Another idea is for the Sports Complex east of town near the turnpike to get a major facelift.

Of the many changes needed are a new parking lot, a 4-plex softball diamond, walkways compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and new restrooms.

“It’s needed upgrades (for a long time),” Chance added.

There will be other drainage and street upgrades in the future, but the City of Coweta is planning to tackle these projects first.