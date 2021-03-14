Coweta, Wagoner Public Schools see changes to facemask requirements

For the week of March 8-14, Wagoner County was considered to be in the yellow, or low risk level with the OSDH estimating between 1.43 and 14.29 daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population.

WPS Superintendent Randy Harris said the level offers several recommendations, but the district also polled its teachers about how they wanted to proceed.

“We wanted to know what their thoughts were as the vaccine is rolling out. One of the main ingredients for us has always been the safety of our staff and students,” said Harris. “The option we chose was pre-kindergarten through third grade could become mask optional and for grades fourth through 12th, let's keep them on when social distancing isn’t possible.”

Since coming back to a four-day school week, Harris said only one staff member has contracted COVID-19, but no students. He did note that the new face mask guidelines will change the way WPS handles possible cases.

“If kids were within six feet and didn't have a mask on, then they'll have to quarantine. If they had a mask on and the person who tested positive had a mask on, then those that were within proximity can stay in school,” he said.