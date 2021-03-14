Coweta, Wagoner Public Schools see changes to face mask requirements

Nearly a year after COVID-19 first shut down schools and sent students home, Coweta and Wagoner are hoping they are finally seeing a turning point as both school districts eased face mask requirements for students the week of March 8.
At Coweta Public Schools, the district is following the Oklahoma State Department of Health's weekly COVID-19 Alert System to determine appropriate safety protocols each week. The system follows four colored risk levels including red for high, orange for moderate, yellow for low and green for the new normal, the lowest designation.
For the week of March 8-14, Wagoner County was considered to be in the yellow, or low risk level with the state department estimating between 1.43 and 14.29 daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population.
With guidance from this system, CPS determined that it would not require masks for any students for the week of March 8. Adults were still required to wear masks with limited exceptions, such as a doctor’s order for an existing medical condition.
CPS Superintendent Jeff Holmes said students first began wearing masks when Wagoner County fell under the orange category as part of its Return to Learn Coweta Plan approved last August.
“I appreciate our school in continuing to do their part. Our students, staff and guests have cooperated with face masks, temperature checks, social distancing and distance learning. We eased into this plan at the beginning of the school year and I’m optimistic as it appears that we are easing out of it as we end the school year.”
Holmes said CPS students have gracefully navigated the various changes in safety protocols, including the newest change concerning masks.
“I think many teachers and administrators were concerned how hard it might be to transition from one category to another as it related to students wearing masks, but I was pleasantly surprised how well our students made those transitions,” he said.
Holmes said over half of the CPS staff has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the district will continue to monitor the situation.
“We will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed, but overall, I’m very pleased with our plan and the way our school community continues to execute this plan,” he said. “As more people in the county have been vaccinated or developed immunity, I’m hopeful that we will continue to see our county numbers improve.”
At Wagoner Public Schools, the district is following a similar color-coded system, but from the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. It uses guidelines in the Oklahoma State Education Department’s safety protocols guidance, paired with county-level COVID-19 case data as reported by the OSDH to determine its risk level map each week.
The system follows four colored risk levels including red, orange, yellow and green, the lowest designation.
For the week of March 8-14, Wagoner County was considered to be in the yellow, or low risk level with the OSDH estimating between 1.43 and 14.29 daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population.
WPS Superintendent Randy Harris said the level offers several recommendations, but the district also polled its teachers about how they wanted to proceed.
“We wanted to know what their thoughts were as the vaccine is rolling out. One of the main ingredients for us has always been the safety of our staff and students,” said Harris. “The option we chose was pre-kindergarten through third grade could become mask optional and for grades fourth through 12th, let's keep them on when social distancing isn’t possible.”
Since coming back to a four-day school week, Harris said only one staff member has contracted COVID-19, but no students. He did note that the new face mask guidelines will change the way WPS handles possible cases.
“If kids were within six feet and didn't have a mask on, then they'll have to quarantine. If they had a mask on and the person who tested positive had a mask on, then those that were within proximity can stay in school,” he said.
Harris is aware the new protocols won’t please everyone, but said the district would continue its new approach unless Wagoner County either moves up in risk category or until the majority of WPS teachers receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We've worked with the Wagoner County Health Department and they've set up some time spots for staff, so we're very appreciative,” he said. “Within the next week, any staff member that has had the desire to be vaccinated will receive their second shot, which we think will be another milestone and a turning point for us.”
Though WPS it starting its spring break the week of March 15, Harris said the district wasn’t as concerned about a possible COVID-19 spike as making sure classrooms are fully staffed once teachers do receive their second dose.
“Best case scenario is we come back and we're green. We don't really foresee masks being necessary at that point in time. We're more concerned about having enough staff members, as we heard the second dose can sometimes cause you to suffer some side effects. That's probably our bigger concern at this point in time.”
Though the situation is still week to week, Harris is excited about the direction the situation is trending.
“We’re excited about having our kids back. It has been awesome to see the schools full again and you can walk the hallways and there's actually a little noise. All the things that make you excited about being an educator and being around kids, we're finally getting to experience that again.”