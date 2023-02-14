The Coweta Public Schools' $50.2 million bond issue proposal got the approval of voters on Tuesday when they showed their love with a resounding 84.99 percent majority, according to the Oklahoma Election board results.
From all 11 precincts reporting, the "Yes" vote garnered 504 while the "No" voters reached 89 for a 15.01 percentage.
John Ferguson
John Ferguson is the editor of the Wagoner County American Tribune.
