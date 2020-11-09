Coweta veterans to host Nov. 14 pancake breakfast

American Legion Post 226 will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast Saturday, Nov. 14 from 7-11 a.m. at the post, 600 S. Broadway.
A meal of pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice will be served. Cost is $5 per person with all proceeds going into the Legion general operations fund for future community projects.
Also during the meal, raffle tickets will be sold for a patriotic afghan made by Donna Kelley of Coweta. Tickets are $5 each or $5 for $20.
Wreaths Across America orders will also be accepted. Wreaths are $15 apiece and will be placed on veteran graves in Vernon Cemetery in mid-December.
Legion members invite all area residents to join them on Saturday to support local veterans and veteran projects.
