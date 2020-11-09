 Skip to main content
Coweta veterans to host Nov. 14 pancake breakfast

Pancake Breakfast

American Legion Post 226 will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast Saturday, Nov. 14 from 7-11 a.m. at the post, 600 S. Broadway.

A meal of pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice will be served. Cost is $5 per person with all proceeds going into the Legion general operations fund for future community projects.

Also during the meal, raffle tickets will be sold for a patriotic afghan made by Donna Kelley of Coweta. Tickets are $5 each or $5 for $20.

Wreaths Across America orders will also be accepted. Wreaths are $15 apiece and will be placed on veteran graves in Vernon Cemetery in mid-December.

Legion members invite all area residents to join them on Saturday to support local veterans and veteran projects.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

