Coweta trunk-or-treat event modified to be drive-thru event

Coweta trunk-or-treat event modified to be drive-thru event

Downtown Coweta Trunk-or-Treat

Trick-or-treating in Coweta’s downtown Broadway District will be a drive-thru event planned Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-5 p.m. along Bristow Ave., one block west of Broadway.

 CHRISTY WHEELAND/, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE.

The Coweta Downtown Activities Committee has announced an exciting variation of its traditional Trunk-or-Treat celebration. This year, the fall/Halloween activity will be a “Drive Thru Street of Treats” event planned Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-5 p.m.

Traditionally, costume-clad trick-or-treaters walk along Broadway Street to collect candy from businesses and community residents.

With the need to social distance due to the ongoing pandemic, organizers came up with the drive thru event to ensure kids could still collect candy safely with their families.

For 2020, trick-or-treaters and their parents will stay in their vehicles and travel northbound only on Bristow Ave. Every 20 feet they will put their cars in park and participating candy distributors will walk up and hand treats to the children through the window.

The entry point for the event will be at the intersection of Broadway and Ash St. Coweta police officers will help direct traffic.

Since children are staying in the cars, prizes will be given for the best decorated vehicle. Vehicles can be registered online at www.cowetachamber.com/events.

Any businesses or individuals who would like to set up a candy booth along the Street of Treats route can sign up at the link above.

Stay tuned for updates as the event draws near.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

