Coweta Trails senior housing open for tenants

Coweta Trails, a 55+ senior housing development, is officially open and available for tenants in Coweta.

The state-of-the-art, three-story building, on 11954 S. 273rd E. Ave., is comprised of 56 units. 15 of those are already occupied as of Tuesday, Aug. 31.

“We expect those units to go rather quickly,” said Doug and Ryan Hamilton, of Trinity Housing Development.

The Hamiltons, along with Coweta Trails staff, decided it was in their best interest to become members of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce. Chamber board members held an official ribbon-cutting on Aug. 26.

“It doesn’t matter what community you’re in, joining the chamber of commerce is vital,” they said.

The Hamiltons bought the empty land from a gentleman in Coweta and decided it would be perfect to build a senior housing development.

The amenities include multiple ADA compliant common areas with a lounge, game room, TVs, and several other spaces for social gatherings, crafting and games. There is also a fitness room, computer area, community kitchen with coffee bar, a storm shelter and it’s completely smoke-free.