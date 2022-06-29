‘Coweta Tire’ family continues legacy, joins chamber

‘Coweta Tire’ is a familiar face in the Coweta area, having been on 29667 E. OK-51 for nearly eight years. Tammy Echols’ husband, Bryan, used to run things for years, but now she’s taking the helm, along with her son, Lukas Widener.

Echols decided it would serve the business well to join the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, so together, they decided to make it happen. Coweta Tire officially became members on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

The mother-son duo knew they needed to honor a legacy, and they believe joining the chamber was the first step.

“We plan to keep it mostly the same, but we are trying to help it grow,” Widener said.

Widener and Echols were joined by Coweta Chamber Secretary Matt Shell, Max McGhee, employee Donald Snow and Chamber Vice-President Natalie Bonham for the ribbon-cutting.

Former owner Bryan Echols, Tammy’s Husband and Lukas’ stepdad, passed away at the end of last year. Getting their name out, helping the business grow, and staying actively involved in the community is something both Widener and Echols believe would honor Bryan most.

Widener is a Coweta boy, having lived and gone to school there his whole life. They love Coweta.

Coweta Tire offers tires for autos, trucks, farm implements and anything farm related. The business also offers brake work along with roadside assistance in the event of a flat or blowout. Learn more by calling 918-486-8473. Coweta Tire can also be found on Facebook.

