Coweta Tigers honored with All-District, All-Conference honors

Coweta tight end Gunnar McCullough was selected as Offensive Player of the Year in District 5A-3 honors announced last week. Head Coach Tim Harper was selected as District Coach of the Year after the Tigers went 7-0 in district play and advanced to the 5A quarterfinals. They were 10-2 on the year.

Will Withers was recognized as one of five Outstanding Offensive Linemen.

Coweta Tigers selected to the All-Conference team were Brent Barlow (wider), Ryan Conley (defensive line), Justin Hines (defensive line), Gunnar McCullough (tight end), Hank Searcy (defensive back), Jaxson Stidham (outside linebacker) and Will Withers (offensive line).

Hines was nominated for Defensive Player of the Year and finished second in conference voting to Joe Maytubby of Shawnee. He also finished second in voting for Defensive Lineman of the Year honors.

Barlow was nominated for Wide Receiver of the Year honors and Stidham finished second to H. Davis of Shawnee in the Outside Linebacker of the Year vote.

Searcy finished second to Jeremiah Besses of Bishop Kelley for the Outstanding Defensive Back of the Year award and James Dougherty was nominated for the Safety of the Year award.