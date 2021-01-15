Coweta Tiger wrestlers win District Quad, qualify for Dual State

Coweta Tiger wrestlers have earned a district champion title after sweeping their District Quad opponents Tuesday, Jan. 12 in Pryor. The Tigers defeated Claremore 54-24, beat Grove 47-37 and won a 36-35 thriller over Pryor for the district crown.
In doing so, they qualified for Dual State coming up in February.
“Claremore gave us a couple of forfeits, but we won 10 out of 14 matches with them,” Coach Gabe Ellis said. “The thing about us is we’re pretty solid throughout the roster, with four returning state qualifiers and one returning placer. We’re not stronger in one place over the other.”
Ellis called the win over Grove “a really good deal.”
“Mason Kidd, Bronson Burcham and CJ Clifton all had bubble matches and we edged them out and won all three of them,” the coach noted. “At that point, I knew we would win the dual, but if we had lost any of them we would have lost the match.”
In the match with Pryor, Ellis said all of the athletes who were expected to win did – Gage Hamm, Caleb Phillips, Bronson Burcham, Brock Roberts and Tucker Collinsworth.
“The biggest part of this match was that the guys who didn’t win grinded it out and didn’t give up any bonus points,” Ellis said. “That’s what really won us that dual. They fought and fought.”
He added while Brock Hickman at 106 and Eli Fedeyav at 220 had rough matches, they both went here periods and they kept the score tight.
“Hudson Moudy got a big pin in that dual as well,” Ellis added.
In other recent action, the Tigers competed in the Class 6A Jenks Tournament. Ellis said when the Geary Tournament canceled; most of those teams came to Jenks to compete.
“We had a lot of kids go 3-2 and 2-2. We grinded out those points,” Ellis said. “We didn’t have a lot of champions, but we did have a lot of kids win matches to help our team score.”
Ellis said at the first of the season he had a tough team, and if they could find a way to win, it would help Coweta’s seed at Dual State.
“I think we’ll be in the Top 5, I really do,” he commented.
According to the coach, Regional competition has been moved to Dual State Week so that there are two weeks between Regionals and State in case someone needs to be quarantined.
“This will be a unique challenge, but I think it helps us because we don’t have a whole lot of baseball or soccer kids on our team,” he said.
The Coweta Tigers won Dual State in 2016.
Individual match results from the District Quad and Jenks were not made available.