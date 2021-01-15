Coweta Tiger wrestlers win District Quad, qualify for Dual State

He added while Brock Hickman at 106 and Eli Fedeyav at 220 had rough matches, they both went here periods and they kept the score tight.

“Hudson Moudy got a big pin in that dual as well,” Ellis added.

In other recent action, the Tigers competed in the Class 6A Jenks Tournament. Ellis said when the Geary Tournament canceled; most of those teams came to Jenks to compete.

“We had a lot of kids go 3-2 and 2-2. We grinded out those points,” Ellis said. “We didn’t have a lot of champions, but we did have a lot of kids win matches to help our team score.”

Ellis said at the first of the season he had a tough team, and if they could find a way to win, it would help Coweta’s seed at Dual State.

“I think we’ll be in the Top 5, I really do,” he commented.

According to the coach, Regional competition has been moved to Dual State Week so that there are two weeks between Regionals and State in case someone needs to be quarantined.

“This will be a unique challenge, but I think it helps us because we don’t have a whole lot of baseball or soccer kids on our team,” he said.

The Coweta Tigers won Dual State in 2016.

Individual match results from the District Quad and Jenks were not made available.

