Coweta superintendent talks education background, future plans amid retirement announcement: ‘I’m from Coweta, and always will be’

Mrs. Hladik
Coweta Superintendent Jeff Holmes blames his high school math teacher, Peggy Hladik, for getting him into education.
As an Oklahoma Baptist University freshman in the late 80’s, young Holmes didn’t have a clear vision of what he wanted to study. He was majoring in Youth Ministry, with plans to transfer to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah his sophomore year.
He did know one important facet, though. Holmes wanted to work with kids.
“Why don’t you become an elementary school teacher?” said Mrs. Hladik, while Holmes stopped in her classroom to say hello after coming back home from his freshmen year of college.
Holmes replied, “Okay — sounds good to me.”
It had to be a good recommendation. She was one of his favorite teacher's after all.
The rest was history.
Upon transferring to NSU, Holmes declared his major as Elementary Education, and absolutely loved it. It quickly transitioned into an elementary teaching position for Haskell Public Schools in 1991 — the beginning of a rewarding career.
“That’s what I miss more than anything else,” Holmes said in December 2021, about six months shy of retirement as superintendent of Coweta Public Schools. “I love my superintendent’s job, but I absolutely miss that daily interaction … that quality interaction with the kids.”
To Holmes, Coweta is home.
He’s a Coweta native. Although the city is growing by the day, he’ll always admire it for its small-town charm, unwavering community support and its genuine, salt-to-the-earth people.
“Yes, we’re changing. Yes, we’re growing, But to me, it’s still home," Holmes said.
Holmes returned to his hometown in 2001 as the first principal of Southside Elementary School. By 2003, he was assistant superintendent of the growing school district, and by 2008, he was superintendent.
Holmes announced his retirement in a written letter on Dec. 10, 2021 after nearly three decades in education to the Coweta Tiger students, faculty, and school board, effective June 30, 2022. He wanted to give the school board ample time to pick a qualified candidate.
Was becoming school superintendent of his hometown Holmes' dream job? Not in the slightest. He wasn’t seeking it out at first. But it sure turned into one.
Thanks, Mrs. Hladik.
The stories
A lot of people get asked what their favorite memories were after a long stint in a career, and Holmes sure has a hefty amount that could be at the top of his list.
Maybe it was back in 2014, when Superintendent Holmes led the district in passing the largest school bond issue in Coweta history. The $38.2 million bond issue included the construction of Central Elementary and several other buildings.
Or maybe it was as assistant superintendent, when he officially got his hands dirty with upper-administration duties, and helped plan three separate bond issues, including a handful of new facilities and upgrades district-wide.
Or just maybe it was when the 2021 EF-1 tornado hit in October, damaging a portion of Mission Intermediate School, several HVAC units and athletic fields. Without hesitation, Coweta students and coaches were voluntarily out the next day cleaning up debris.
“Our Coweta kids can operate a four wheel drive and back up a trailer better than anyone around, much better than me” Holmes said at a State of the Schools address weeks later. “They have such a great work ethic.”
Although those memories do strike a smile or two, they aren’t at the top of his list. To Holmes, the best memories are the individual stories.
Many of those stories are told on Graduation Day. While watching students walk across the stage, shaking their hands and looking them in the eyes, Holmes never fails to flash back and picture those Coweta grads as younger students.
He knows a lot of students’ stories, too. He knows the difficulties they might have gone through, stemming from academic struggles, or uncomfortable family situations. There are some students he initially had his doubts about, and it makes him wonder how they’re going to do later on in their academic career.
Most of the time, Holmes said those are the students that end up being the best and brightest in the bunch as they walk across the stage. It’s what makes him most proud as superintendent.
It’s a similar progression when it pertains to bond issues, and building buildings, Holmes added. Those projects take time. They need a plan. They take effort.
“Once they’re built, you’re able to step back and say, ‘wow.’ That was really nice. The same thing happens at graduation each year.”
From there, some of those alumni will come back and work for CPS, Holmes said. Others will go on to do amazing things in the world.
“There are just so many individual stories with specific kids’ names that I can think of,” Holmes said. “To me, those are my favorite memories.”
Retirement life
Holmes is a family man through and through, so retiring to Hawaii with a frozen beverage in his hand is probably not at the top of his list for retirement plans. Although, Holmes said he’ll keep his option open.
He knows for a fact that chasing his grandkids around will happen, and he’s completely content with that. They live in Kentucky with his oldest son. His middle son lives in Houston, and his daughter is finishing up college, 45 minutes up the road at Northeastern State.
“Just being able to visit my kids and spend time with my wife are the things I’m looking forward to most right now,” he said.
Although it could be impossible, Holmes said he’d also like to find the time in his retirement years to thank the countless people that have helped him over the years.
“There are so many people that have been instrumental in raising me, teaching me, leading me and giving me opportunities,” he said. “Hopefully I have time to go around and thank people in-person and give hugs and handshakes.”
His goals between now and June 30, 2022 — his official retirement date — is to finish the academic school year off strong, and make sure there is a smooth transition. He described the Coweta School board as “awesome,” and he has all the faith in the world that they will make a good decision naming a superintendent as soon as possible.
Like he told the Tiger family in his letter: “Just as it was during my childhood, Coweta continues to be a great place to raise a family. Coweta students are loved by caring adults serving in various capacities in our district and throughout the community.”
Holmes ended the conversation in the third-person: “Jeff Holmes is still from Coweta, and always will be.”