Coweta superintendent talks education background, future plans amid retirement announcement: ‘I’m from Coweta, and always will be’

It’s a similar progression when it pertains to bond issues, and building buildings, Holmes added. Those projects take time. They need a plan. They take effort.

“Once they’re built, you’re able to step back and say, ‘wow.’ That was really nice. The same thing happens at graduation each year.”

From there, some of those alumni will come back and work for CPS, Holmes said. Others will go on to do amazing things in the world.

“There are just so many individual stories with specific kids’ names that I can think of,” Holmes said. “To me, those are my favorite memories.”

Retirement life

Holmes is a family man through and through, so retiring to Hawaii with a frozen beverage in his hand is probably not at the top of his list for retirement plans. Although, Holmes said he’ll keep his option open.

He knows for a fact that chasing his grandkids around will happen, and he’s completely content with that. They live in Kentucky with his oldest son. His middle son lives in Houston, and his daughter is finishing up college, 45 minutes up the road at Northeastern State.