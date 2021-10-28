Coweta students receive non-credible threat Thursday: ‘Kids were never in danger whatsoever,’ Chief Mike Bell

A large number of Coweta Public School students received an alarming ‘screenshot’ via Snapchat Thursday morning that did not originate from the city of Coweta, said Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell.
The screenshot that circulated to some Coweta High School, Coweta Intermediate High School and Coweta Middle was not credible, Bell said.
The screenshot had a message attached to it saying, “I’m tired of being bullied,” and “I’m going to shoot up the JHS at 10:30.” It did not reference anything about Coweta, or the Coweta Junior High School, as some people may assume, Bell added.
10:30 a.m. came and went, and nothing happened, Bell said.
There wasn’t a number attached to the message either, which Bell thought was suspicious.
For precautionary measures at Coweta Middle School, Bell said officers told school staff to enact a hold in place call around 10 a.m., which lasted about 10 minutes. A hold in place call is when all classroom doors are locked and students cannot leave until they are told the situation at hand is clear.
However, a staff member at Coweta Middle School accidently called it a lockdown, which may have caused initial panic with students and parents, Bell said. A lock down is when the doors are locked, lights are off and children and staff typically are hiding behind objects.
A handful of parents chose to pick their children up from school Thursday, Bell said.
Bell said a handful of Coweta Middle School students told officers that the message may have originated from one particular student, but after talking with that student, Bell said they could confirm it wasn’t true. That student didn’t have an affiliated Snapchat account, Bell said.
“We think it’s just a vicious rumor,” Bell said. “We think there is bullying going on toward that kid.”
Extra patrols did stay put at Coweta Middle School, Coweta Intermediate High School and Coweta High School for most of Thursday morning.
At this time, Bell said he is not sure where the message came from, or who sent it.