Coweta State Teacher of the Year finalist honored in OKC

Coweta Art teacher Shelley Self, a finalist for the 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, used a quote from Dr. Mae C. Jemison while giving introductory remarks at the Oklahoma Historical Society on Thursday.

“Never be limited by other people’s limited imaginations.”

Jemison, an engineer and former NASA astronaut, was the first African American woman to travel in space as a crewmember of the Endeavour spacecraft in 1992.

Self was one of 12 teachers selected as finalists for the 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. Although Rebecka Peterson, a high school math teacher from Union High School was selected, Self’s message was heard loud and clear.

Coweta Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes and Coweta High School Principal Gary Ellis attended the ceremony in Oklahoma City on behalf of Self.

Self has been teaching for nearly three decades, and was just named the Coweta High School Teacher of the Year in the 2020-2021 school year.

Self is a strong advocate for finding innovative ways to engage students in the classroom, and it was very clearly defined in her speech in front of dozens of superintendents, principals, teachers and their families Thursday morning.

“Are we limiting out students learning?”

Self asked that very question to the room. She later issued a call to action.

“We need to empower more creativity and innovation in our classroom teaching,” Self said. “We want out students to be creative thinkers and dream without limits.”

Self knows we live in a digital world, and it isn’t changing anytime soon. Embracing it — and bridging those learning gaps will be key. The traditional way of learning may not be the best way anymore.

“We as teachers need to be more innovative, take more risks, and allow ourselves to inspire more active learning and participation in the classrooms.”

Self teaches Art Education at Coweta High School and Coweta Intermediate High School for ninth through twelfth graders.

