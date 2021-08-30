Coweta Special Election early voting starts Thursday

Voters living in the city limits of Coweta will have an election on Sept. 14. Early voting is Thursday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 10.

Registered voters living in the city limits of Coweta will vote on increasing the sales tax by one cent to fund projects. Early voting will be held at the Wagoner County Election Board, located at 208 N. Lee Ave. in Wagoner. The Election Board is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Samantha Call, secretary of the Wagoner County Election Board said, “early voting is available to any registered voter. You do not have to give a reason why you are voting early.”

Voters will vote at their normal polling location on Tuesday, Sept. 14 from from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.