Coweta small business contemplating move after city accuses them of violating ordinance

The owners of Indigo Tie Dye Co. — Coweta’s 2021 Business of the Year — and the newly-opened Rainbow Bowls food truck, are contemplating moving their businesses elsewhere after the city accused them of violating a street ordinance on Wednesday.

With spring break well underway, owner Shelby Brewster decided she would park and operate her Rainbow Bowls food truck in a parking spot directly in front of the Indigo Tie Dye store. Always envisioning running the businesses together, Brewster said she was forced to shut down for violating city code on Wednesday, and “hindering other businesses in the area.”

According to Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman, a public right of way, such as street parking spots, cannot be used for private commerce except within a permitted special event, like the Coweta Fall Festival.

“This is for safety and to protect parking,” Kolman said. “Those are the rules for the city, and all of the other cities that exist within the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. It’s common sense.”

According to Coweta City Ordinance, Section 14-107 in full, “It is unlawful for any person, firm or corporation to construct, erect, place, operate, maintain, or permit to exist any ice box, ice dock, gasoline pump, gasoline storage reservoir, tire rack, tire tools or equipment, water hose connection, or mercantile business, or any tools, stand, equipment, merchandise, or appurtenances thereof, aerials, poles, or wires therefor, whether permanent or temporary, or any other obstruction, upon any part of any street, alley, boulevard, parkway, curbing, or parking within the city.”

Kolman claims Brewster was well aware of the ordinance, but Brewster told the Wagoner County American-Tribune that she wasn't aware of the language.

"The ordinance is very vague. We’re a permanent business here. I wouldn’t have spent all this money on a food truck if I did,” she said.

Now, Brewster feels like they are being pushed out of Coweta — a city they have learned to love, and have done business in for over three years. Brewster, from Broken Arrow, opened Indigo Tie Dye Co., a colorful tie dye and goodie shop, in the heart of the Broadway District in 2019. Visitors also have the option to come in and make their own tie dye items in a studio. Most recently, she started Rainbow Bowls, a traveling food truck featuring Acai, Pitaya, and Blue Majik Bowls and protein smoothies in February 2022.

Whether or not Coweta remains home for Indigo Tie Dye Co. and Rainbow Bowls is the million dollar question. Brewster said she already has interest from Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Jenks to re-locate. However, Kolman wanted to make clear if they do chose to leave, the ordinance will be similar in those other cities.

Food trucks are welcome on private property, and Kolman said they have had this conversation with Brewster before. If they request permission from one of the property owners with a parking lot nearby and receive that permission, they can set up in a lot downtown, he added.

City of Coweta officials posted the specific city code, along with information about food trucks being allowed to operate on public property, on the City of Coweta Facebook page Wednesday evening. They also published the same message in multiple Coweta public forum Facebook groups.

“All of the other food trucks in the community are doing exactly what we told them,” Kolman said. “Go find a private property owner and utilize their property. They will have to go through some sort of a licensing procedure, which is not too bad. Once they get a license, they can go to any of the properly- zoned businesses, and away they go.”

Brewster claims she has seen multiple other food trucks in parking lots in Coweta, and nothing came about it.

“They haven’t enforced anyone else but us,” Brewster said. “This is truly devastating because we do love it here. We just feel like we’re getting pushed out.”

Although Brewster is “shopping around” in different cities; the move out of Coweta has not been officially been set in stone.

