Coweta Schools to return to class virtually on Jan. 4

A significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the community has prompted Coweta Public Schools to transition all district students to distance learning Jan. 4-8, 2021.

In a letter to school families, Superintendent Jeff Holmes said many students and staff are currently in isolation or quarantine, and many more may fall into those categories soon after holiday gatherings and travel.

School officials discussed the situation with local health officials before making the decision.

“We will transition to distance learning for one week in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus and to better evaluate our specific situation following the holidays,” Holmes said. “School is expected to resume on campus Jan. 11.

To prepare for the situation, distance learning drill days have been utilized in all grade levels to help teachers and students familiarize themselves with the technology that will be used.

Families who do not have access to the internet should contact their child’s building principal.

“We know some students may have textbooks or personal belongings at school that they will need over the next week,” Holmes said. “To retrieve these items, please call your child’s school receptionist.”

The superintendent reminds all school patrons and students to remain vigilant, monitor any possible symptoms and contact a medical provider for advice should they arise. Symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure.

