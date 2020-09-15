 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coweta Schools to destroy some special education records

Coweta Schools to destroy some special education records

Coweta Public Schools

Records for inactive special education students who attended or graduated from Coweta Public Schools prior to 2015 or who no longer attend CPS or participate in Special Service programs will be destroyed on Monday, October 5, 2020.

CPS Special Services Secretary Marsha Skaggs said anyone who wishes to see if their child’s name is on the list of records to be destroyed should call her at 918-486-6103 ext. 8009.

Parents will have the option to keep the records before they are destroyed.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News