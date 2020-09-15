Coweta Schools to destroy some special education records

Records for inactive special education students who attended or graduated from Coweta Public Schools prior to 2015 or who no longer attend CPS or participate in Special Service programs will be destroyed on Monday, October 5, 2020.

CPS Special Services Secretary Marsha Skaggs said anyone who wishes to see if their child’s name is on the list of records to be destroyed should call her at 918-486-6103 ext. 8009.

Parents will have the option to keep the records before they are destroyed.

