Coweta schools receive top honors in 6th annual Wagoner County School blood drive challenge

The Coweta Chamber of Commerce distributed a first and second place check to Coweta High School and Central Elementary School for their generosity giving blood during the Wagoner County School Blood Drive Challenge. The blood drive challenge was during the Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness Expo by Oklahoma Blood Institute Tulsa on Saturday, March 26.

First place went to Coweta High School, with the grand prize winner of $750. Second place went to Central Elementary School, with $250. The funds were provided by the Coweta chamber, and their partners, BancFirst Coweta.

A total of 174 individuals have or will receive the blood that was collected at the expo, according to Lucy Laird with the Oklahoma Blood Institute. 58 blood donations were collected between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the event.

“Those patients and their families are grateful for each person who helped rally blood donors and those who took the time to give blood,” Laird said. “On behalf of the Oklahoma Blood Institute, we would like to send a special THANK YOU to the 2022 sponsors: BancFirst and the Wagoner County Expo Committee at the Coweta Chamber for providing the cash prizes for the winners. The partnerships and commitments to help save lives in Wagoner County is very important to the patients in local hospitals. The Oklahoma Blood Institute is also the proud blood supplier for all blood usage in Wagoner County.”

Christy Wheeland, executive director of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, echoed Laird’s sentiments.

“Sincerely — THANK YOU to all schools who participated in this community service event to help educate students and the community on the need for blood products to help save lives right here in Oklahoma. We are looking forward to the 2023 challenge.”