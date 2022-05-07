Coweta schools receive grant from PSO for innovative classroom projects

Coweta Public Schools is one of 19 districts that have received an American Electric Power grant from Public Service Company of Oklahoma to underwrite innovative classroom approaches in local classrooms.

Rachel Boni, a teacher at Central Elementary School, is the recipient of the grant.

Ranging from $100 to $500, AEP Teacher Vision Grants are designed to make creative projects possible for Pre-K through grade 12 teachers.

Projects funded for 2022 include esports equipment for Atoka High School students, Bluetooth speakers to aid Oneta Middle School choir rehearsals in Broken Arrow and a greenhouse for Alex Elementary students.

Oklahoma educators who live or teach in the PSO service area or in communities with major AEP facilities are eligible to apply for the grants. With an eye toward improving student academic achievement, AEP has a special interest in science, mathematics, technology, electrical safety and the balanced study of energy and the environment.

Each year, the AEP Teacher Vision Grant program awards up to $70,000 across the company’s 11-state service area. Teachers in PSO’s service area will receive more grants in 2022 than teachers in any other AEP service area.

“Every year we are impressed by the talent and dedication obvious in the grant applications,” said PSO Vice President of External Affairs Tiffini Jackson. “PSO is happy to partner with Oklahoma teachers to make visionary education a possibility.”

64 grants, in total, will be distributed.