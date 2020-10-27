 Skip to main content
Coweta Schools plans federal program meeting

Coweta Schools
FILE

Coweta Public Schools will host a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 4 to discuss the district’s Title I, Title II, Title III and Title IV federal programs. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. at Central Elementary, 303 N. Broadway.

Assistant Superintendent Max Myers will give an overview of all four programs that bring approximately $500,000 in federal funding to the school district each year.

Any parent or guardian of a Coweta student is invited to attend.

For more information, call Myers at 918-486-6506.

