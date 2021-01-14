Coweta Schools honor Phyllis Stunkard, Clay Allen with posthumous award

A pair of individuals who made lasting impacts on Coweta Public Schools was recognized posthumously by the Coweta Board of Education on Monday, Jan. 13 with “Above and Beyond” awards.

Phyllis Stunkard worked for CPS for over 40 years, first as a kindergarten teacher’s aide and later as a school bus driver.

Stunkard safely transported students to and from school each day and drove them to their special activities and competitions.

“Phyllis will be remembered by family and friends as genuine and generous, sweet but strong, vivacious and adventurous. She was a luminous, loving, loyal and joyful woman of many talents,” Superintendent Jeff Holmes said.

“She sang like an angel and loved the Lord,” Holmes continued. “She could work a farm and drive a bus. She inspired many with her love of music – family, friends and strangers alike.”

Clay Allen covered Coweta High School Sports for the local newspaper since 2015.