Levi Langdon, of Coweta, OK was among the 1,826 students named to Samford University's 2021 fall semester Dean's List.

To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.

Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

Samford University is a Christian University in Birmingham, AL.