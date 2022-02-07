 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coweta’s Jessica Dill named to President’s List at Champlain College
Coweta's Jessica Dill named to President's List at Champlain College

Vermont: Champlain College

Champlain College is located in Burlington, VT.

 Tulsa World File

Jessica Dill, of Coweta, has been named to the Champlain College President's List for the Fall 2021 semester.

Students on the President's List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester. Dill is currently enrolled in the Cybersecurity major.

Making the President's List is a tremendous achievement in any year. Many of the high achievers balance their classes with serious jobs, internships, clubs, and volunteering, as well as a global pandemic. We congratulate you on this great accomplishment and honor, the college said.

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland.

