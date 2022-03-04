Coweta’s Indigo Tie Dye owners open Rainbow Bowls food truck

The owners of the artsy, yet creative Indigo Tie Dye Company in the heart of Coweta’s Broadway District have officially started a brand, new venture: Rainbow Bowls.

Rainbow Bowls is a food truck featuring Acai, Pitaya, and Blue Majik Bowls and protein smoothies. They specialize in dairy free, nut free, gluten free and refined sugar free ingredients.

According to their website, an açaí (ah-sigh-ee) bowl is “a nutritional powerhouse made from a thick blend of the organic Açaí berry, topped with organic vegan gluten free granola and a selection of superfood ingredients.”

Owners Tara and Shelby Brewster know a thing or two about running a successful business. They were recently awarded Coweta’s 2021 Business of the Year.

The Brewster's officially had their grand opening last month, and they are now proud to say they are members of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce. Shelby, Tera and Kurt Brewster, chamber representatives Sarah Wells and Natalie Bonham, chamber intern Avery Dunn with Coweta High School and a handful of Brewster family, friends and co-workers were all present for the special day.

Rainbow Bowls is a traveling food truck within Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Jenks and surrounding towns, but it wouldn’t be uncommon to see them travel a little fit further, as well. Their schedule can be found on gotrainbowbowls.com or on their Facebook page.

