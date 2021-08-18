Coweta’s Emily Leatherman achieves Dean’s Honor Roll at Cameron University

Emily Leatherman, of Coweta, is the only student in Wagoner County to make the honor roll at Cameron University for the summer 2021 semester.

To make the President’s Honor Roll, undergraduate students must be enrolled full-time (carrying at least six hours of classes for the summer semester) and maintain a straight-A (4.0) average. The Dean’s Honor Roll requires a B (3.00-3.99) average.

Cameron University, in Lawton, Okla., serves students from around the globe, offering nearly 50 degrees through two-year, four-year and graduate programs, according to its website.

