Coweta’s Audrey Morales performs in Tournament of Roses Parade

Senior Audrey Morales, a proud member of Coweta High School and the Coweta Tiger Pride Band, is used to playing in parades. But she’s never marched in a parade where viewers supersede Coweta’s entire population.
Not to mention, the Tournament of Roses parade, in Pasadena, CA., is nationally televised and 5.5 miles long. Plus, there were In-N-Out burgers waiting for band members at the end of the route.
It’s a special parade for Morales. It’s the one she was chosen to march and play in on Jan. 1, surrounded by 320 other high school band members. They are the cream of the crop —members of the 2022 U.S. Bands of America Honor Band.
“The best part was seeing the sign reading ‘one fourth of a mile to go,’” Morales joked. “We also played under an underpass. It was so loud and so cool.”
Those were just some of the long list of memories Morales, a two-time All-Stater, took back to Oklahoma. She also made lifelong friends, specifically from Iowa, Georgia and California.
Sporting her red and white uniform on a beautiful, sunny New Year’s Day, Morales played her sousaphone alongside dozens of talented, young musicians. A sousaphone, she explained, is practically a tuba that’s lighter to march with. She’s been playing the tuba since she was in sixth grade, when the tuba itself was taller than her.
Morales added that the Tournament of Roses band is about twice the size of the Coweta Tiger Pride Band.
A brass lover by nature, Morales is also an avid euphonium and trombone player. She plans to study Music Education in college.
“It went by crazy fast. Luckily, a lot of it (the route) was covered with tall buildings, so we got to play under a lot of shade,” she said.
Getting to the actual parade, believe it or not, was actually the opposite of crazy fast.
Morales originally was accepted into the Bands of America Honor Band in the 2021 Rose Parade back in February 2020, but the parade was canceled due to COVID-19. Luckily for Morales and dozens of others, they were grand-fathered in for the 2022 parade.
The application process consisted of musicians sending in a recorded video to the band director, Richard Saucedo. Applicants had to play the song, “Stars and Stripes Forever.” Saucedo, a conductor, composer and former band director of Indiana’s Carmel High School, would intently listen to every applicant and make a decision.
Morales had nothing bad to say about Saucedo.
“He’s one of the best music educators in the U.S.,” she said. “Thing he would say would not make sense to most non-musicians. He’s just so smart, and he explains things in a way that’s hard to explain.”
Although it was raining for most of the week excluding parade day, Morales said it certainly didn’t dampen her mood. She got to spend time with her family, practice with the best of the best musicians and experience playing in a marching band performance unlike any other.
Maybe one day in the not-so-distant future, Morales will teach other young musicians to follow their dreams to the Tournament of Roses parade and beyond. It seems pretty likely.
The members of the 2022 Honor Band represented 213 schools from 39 U.S. states, according to the Music for All website.