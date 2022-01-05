Coweta’s Audrey Morales performs in Tournament of Roses Parade

Morales added that the Tournament of Roses band is about twice the size of the Coweta Tiger Pride Band.

A brass lover by nature, Morales is also an avid euphonium and trombone player. She plans to study Music Education in college.

“It went by crazy fast. Luckily, a lot of it (the route) was covered with tall buildings, so we got to play under a lot of shade,” she said.

Getting to the actual parade, believe it or not, was actually the opposite of crazy fast.

Morales originally was accepted into the Bands of America Honor Band in the 2021 Rose Parade back in February 2020, but the parade was canceled due to COVID-19. Luckily for Morales and dozens of others, they were grand-fathered in for the 2022 parade.

The application process consisted of musicians sending in a recorded video to the band director, Richard Saucedo. Applicants had to play the song, “Stars and Stripes Forever.” Saucedo, a conductor, composer and former band director of Indiana’s Carmel High School, would intently listen to every applicant and make a decision.

Morales had nothing bad to say about Saucedo.