Coweta’s 1843 on Broadway restaurant joins chamber of commerce

Like much of Oklahoma dealing with staff shortages and bounce backs from the pandemic, the owners of Coweta’s 1843 on Broadway restaurant are no different. But they are looking into the future of what's to come.

And the future is looking very bright, according to owners Kellie and Joe Howard.

“I cannot tell you how happy we are. The food has changed. It’s stepped up. The staff has changed. We’re so excited,” the Howard’s said.

Staff at 1843 on Broadway, along with Coweta Chamber of Commerce members, joined together in the restaurant’s upstairs banquet area, for an official ribbon-cutting with snacks and drinks July 29.

The restaurant, on 124 S. Broadway St., has been open for a little over a year and has since changed dramatically, the owners said.

They recently acquired a new general manager, Kevin Dang, who they couldn’t say enough nice things about.

“He really turned the restaurant around,” they said. “We thought we had a good product when we started but now that he’s come on board, we definitively know we have the best product.”

In particular, the food and atmosphere of the restaurant changed for the better, the Howard’s said.