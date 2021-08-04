Coweta’s 1843 on Broadway restaurant join chamber of commerce

Like much of Oklahoma dealing with staff shortages and bounce backs from the pandemic, the owners of Coweta’s 1843 on Broadway restaurant are no different. But they are looking into the future of what's to come.
And the future is looking very bright, according to owners Kellie and Jim Howard.
“I cannot tell you how happy we are. The food has changed. It’s stepped up. The staff has changed. We’re so excited,” the Howard’s said.
Staff at 1843 on Broadway, along with Coweta Chamber of Commerce members, joined together in the restaurant’s upstairs banquet area, for an official ribbon-cutting with snacks and drinks July 29.
The restaurant, on 124 S. Broadway St., has been open for a little over a year and has since changed dramatically, the owners said.
They recently acquired a new general manager, Kevin Dang, who they couldn’t say enough nice things about.
“He really turned the restaurant around,” they said. “We thought we had a good product when we started but now that he’s come on board, we definitively know we have the best product.”
In particular, the food and atmosphere of the restaurant changed for the better, the Howard’s said.
Kevin Dang’s resume consists of working in places like The Golf Club of Oklahoma in Broken Arrow, and the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso.
The Howard’s said it’s been challenging looking for employees over the last few months, and COVID-19 prompted a challenging 2020 for the restaurant business. Through it all, the Howard’s said they stayed with it – and they remain optimistic that the best is yet to come.
“We’re planning on staying with it — and continuing our growth here. We’re planning on doing some things in the near future. We’re just waiting on the heat to pass and (hopefully) get some people off the couch and come to work.”
The Howard’s hinted at an expansion with a patio in the coming months.
“We can’t thank the chamber and its members that are here who came to support us. We were not members before and we are thrilled to join the chamber this time,” they said.
1843 on Broadway offers an upscale bar and dining experience with breakfast/brunch on the weekends.