Coweta Rotary hosts inaugural ‘shoot happens’ skeet tournament

The Rotary Club of Coweta hosted its Inaugural “Shoot Happens” skeet Tournament at the North American Aerospace Rod and Gun Club on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The first place team was Brian Woodward and Stormie Woodward. Stormie also happens to be under 16 years old.

The second place team was Stephen Barns and Mike Davis, and third place was Eleora Duvall and Bode Wilson.

All of the funds raised from the event stay in Coweta — and help fund education, literacy and service projects for the community. It cost $80 per person and $150 for two-man teams.

“Being our first one, we knew it might be small but we surprised ourselves and it was great,” organizers said.

Organizers said they would like to grow the event every year.

Tournament sponsors included VIP Technology, Solutions Group, FirstStar Bank, IBP Installed Building Products, Aerial Advantage LLC, Karen Holmes State Farm and Coweta Smiles.

