 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coweta Rotary hosts inaugural ‘shoot happens’ skeet tournament
0 Comments

Coweta Rotary hosts inaugural ‘shoot happens’ skeet tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rotary Club of Coweta hosted its Inaugural “Shoot Happens” skeet Tournament at the North American Aerospace Rod and Gun Club on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The first place team was Brian Woodward and Stormie Woodward. Stormie also happens to be under 16 years old.

The second place team was Stephen Barns and Mike Davis, and third place was Eleora Duvall and Bode Wilson.

All of the funds raised from the event stay in Coweta — and help fund education, literacy and service projects for the community. It cost $80 per person and $150 for two-man teams.

“Being our first one, we knew it might be small but we surprised ourselves and it was great,” organizers said.

Organizers said they would like to grow the event every year.

Tournament sponsors included VIP Technology, Solutions Group, FirstStar Bank, IBP Installed Building Products, Aerial Advantage LLC, Karen Holmes State Farm and Coweta Smiles.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ron’s Hamburgers in Wagoner opening date delayed
News

Ron’s Hamburgers in Wagoner opening date delayed

The newest Ron’s Hamburger and Chili location in Wagoner was originally set to open at the beginning of September, but now co- owner Lindsey Baber believes they won’t be open until the end of the month, or quite possibly into the beginning of October.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News