Coweta Rotary gives support to Coweta Special Athletes Organization

Athletic competitions for the Coweta Special Athletes Organization continue to be on hold as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nonetheless, when given the green light to resume activities, athletes will have help with contest entry fees thanks to a generous contribution from the Coweta Rotary Club.

At the club’s Sept. 24 meeting, members presented CSAO representative Jessica Morris with a $1,000 contribution to help with contest expenses.

The funds were generated from a record-setting sale of barbeque ribs conducted right before Labor Day.

“When we heard Coweta Fall Festival was cancelled, we knew the Coweta Special Athletes Organization was not going to be able to do their fundraiser for their kids,” Coweta Rotary President Kellie Howard explained. “Since several of our Rotary members play a part in helping with Special Olympics, we saw this as a great opportunity to help them out.”

The local Rotary Club has been holding rib sales for five or six years now. Howard said this was a record-breaking year as members sold more than 165 slabs of ribs in about two and a half weeks.

“Rotary tries to focus on new projects involving education, kids, community and peace within our community,” Howard noted.