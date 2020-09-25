 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coweta Rotary gives support to Coweta Special Athletes Organization

Coweta Rotary gives support to Coweta Special Athletes Organization

Rotary Donation

Jessica Morris with the Coweta Special Athletes Organization, seated left, accepts a check for $1,000 from Coweta Rotary Club President Kellie Howard, seated right, to help the organization with expenses they may incur when athletes begin their 2020-2021 competitions. Joining them are fellow Rotary Club members.

 KELLIE HOWARD, PROVIDED

Athletic competitions for the Coweta Special Athletes Organization continue to be on hold as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nonetheless, when given the green light to resume activities, athletes will have help with contest entry fees thanks to a generous contribution from the Coweta Rotary Club.

At the club’s Sept. 24 meeting, members presented CSAO representative Jessica Morris with a $1,000 contribution to help with contest expenses.

The funds were generated from a record-setting sale of barbeque ribs conducted right before Labor Day.

“When we heard Coweta Fall Festival was cancelled, we knew the Coweta Special Athletes Organization was not going to be able to do their fundraiser for their kids,” Coweta Rotary President Kellie Howard explained. “Since several of our Rotary members play a part in helping with Special Olympics, we saw this as a great opportunity to help them out.”

The local Rotary Club has been holding rib sales for five or six years now. Howard said this was a record-breaking year as members sold more than 165 slabs of ribs in about two and a half weeks.

“Rotary tries to focus on new projects involving education, kids, community and peace within our community,” Howard noted.

Each year, the club presents all third grade Coweta students with a personalized dictionary so they may use it throughout their school years. The organization is also the driving force behind the Coweta Christmas Parade, which brings Santa to Coweta for the holiday.

Members also help many other organizations that either need volunteers, funding or items to make sure their events are successful.

The Coweta Rotary Club meets each Thursday at noon at 1843 on Broadway. Guest speakers share about their respective community organizations, new upcoming projects, agency needs, leadership and more.

Anyone who is interested in speaking or joining the group is invited to attend a luncheon or send an email to cowetarotary@yahoo.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News