Coweta Rotary donates funds for literacy program at Mission IGC

Rotary Donation

Mission IGC reading staff and students join Coweta Rotary members in accepting a contribution for the purchase of Really Great Reading Program materials for the school.

 CHRISTY WHEELAND, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Reading is knowledge, and students at Mission Intermediate Grade Center will have access to additional learning opportunities thanks to a recent donation by the Coweta Rotary Club.

Rotary members stopped by the school recently to present reading teachers with a check for $2,714.80 to purchase items through the Really Great Reading Program. This program is designed to help students with poor reading skills learn to read at grade level and increase their reading speed, comprehension and reading attention span.

Mission IGC Principal Gentry Pierce said the school has an overwhelming number of students in the “at risk” category, according to reading performance.

“During the last year, our school system was dramatically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” Pierce explained. “Many of the students in the ‘at risk’ category with reading performance are from lower income households and have limited resources to improve their reading skills. Some of these students have fallen even further behind due to the pandemic.

The Really Great Reading program provides students with the tools they need to strengthen their key basic skills.”

“We have been yearning for reading success within our student body and teachers,” Pierce added. “We can amplify our reading program with Really Great Reading’s resources to address the needs of all the at-risk students and the entire student body for that matter.”

The Rotary funds will be used to purchase assessments, grouping systems and lessons in the Blast Foundations Classroom Setup and the HD WORD Classroom Setup Foundations.

“These resources will benefit the community perpetually in aiding the effectiveness of our students reading abilities as well as our teachers’ teaching abilities,” the principal concluded.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

