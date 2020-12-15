Coweta Rotary donates funds for literacy program at Mission IGC

Reading is knowledge, and students at Mission Intermediate Grade Center will have access to additional learning opportunities thanks to a recent donation by the Coweta Rotary Club.

Rotary members stopped by the school recently to present reading teachers with a check for $2,714.80 to purchase items through the Really Great Reading Program. This program is designed to help students with poor reading skills learn to read at grade level and increase their reading speed, comprehension and reading attention span.

Mission IGC Principal Gentry Pierce said the school has an overwhelming number of students in the “at risk” category, according to reading performance.

“During the last year, our school system was dramatically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” Pierce explained. “Many of the students in the ‘at risk’ category with reading performance are from lower income households and have limited resources to improve their reading skills. Some of these students have fallen even further behind due to the pandemic.

The Really Great Reading program provides students with the tools they need to strengthen their key basic skills.”