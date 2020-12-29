Coweta Rotary donates dictionaries to local schools

Students at two Coweta elementary schools will have a leg up in their learning skills thanks to the donation of dictionaries from the Coweta Rotary Club.
In December, local Rotarians went to Central and Southside Elementary schools to deliver a dictionary to each and every 3rd grade student on campus. In all, more than nearly 200 dictionaries were distributed to students and teachers.
Each dictionary is personalized with a child’s name and is his or hers to keep and use in years to come.
While some students may not have home access to computers, having a print dictionary on hand can be helpful.