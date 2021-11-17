Coweta resident medals at School for the Blind’s Cane Quest

Coweta resident Tyanna Culley earned a silver medal at Oklahoma School for the Blind’s ninth Oklahoma Regional Cane Quest competition in Muskogee.
Culley, a junior at OSB, competed to earn points and win prizes with 33 other cane users from across Oklahoma.
Her award is in the Trailblazers category, which includes competitors in grades 10 through 12.
Cane Quest is a national program of the Braille Institute of America, based in Los Angeles, CA.
Oklahoma regional Cane Quest contestants in 7th through 12th grades worked with Certified Orientation and Mobility Specialists who scored their ability to follow verbal directions and demonstrate proper cane skills and travel techniques.
The COMS reported results to Faye Miller, OSB orientation and mobility specialist and regional Cane Quest coordinator.
“The Cane Quest competitors worked hard and showed their competitiveness and, of course, they especially loved getting prizes and medals,” Miller said. “We want to thank our COMS and generous Cane Quest sponsors for their continued support.”
“Cane Quest is an excellent opportunity for our students to demonstrate their cane usage skills and challenge themselves while having fun in the process," OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle said. "We appreciate Faye Miller and all the volunteers who make this event possible."
Cane Quest sponsors were Oklahoma School for the Blind, Braille Institute of America, Liberty Braille, Frank Dirksen, NanoPac, NewView Oklahoma, Oklahoma Association for Education and Rehabilitation, Oklahoma Council of the Blind and Sapulpa Lions Club.
OSB is a division of the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.
The academic program for OSB residential and commuter students meets all state-mandated education requirements. Students also receive specialized instruction in Braille, orientation and mobility, technology and other areas. They attend classes Monday through Thursday free of charge and are transported home for three-day weekends during the regular school year. OSB staff also assists students with visual disabilities who attend other public schools, their families and educators.