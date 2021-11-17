Coweta resident medals at School for the Blind’s Cane Quest

Coweta resident Tyanna Culley earned a silver medal at Oklahoma School for the Blind’s ninth Oklahoma Regional Cane Quest competition in Muskogee.

Culley, a junior at OSB, competed to earn points and win prizes with 33 other cane users from across Oklahoma.

Her award is in the Trailblazers category, which includes competitors in grades 10 through 12.

Cane Quest is a national program of the Braille Institute of America, based in Los Angeles, CA.

Oklahoma regional Cane Quest contestants in 7th through 12th grades worked with Certified Orientation and Mobility Specialists who scored their ability to follow verbal directions and demonstrate proper cane skills and travel techniques.

The COMS reported results to Faye Miller, OSB orientation and mobility specialist and regional Cane Quest coordinator.

“The Cane Quest competitors worked hard and showed their competitiveness and, of course, they especially loved getting prizes and medals,” Miller said. “We want to thank our COMS and generous Cane Quest sponsors for their continued support.”