Coweta resident gives veteran turkey in honor of late grandfather

Elise Crosslin’s task may have been small one, but she hopes the meaning will extend to a much larger audience.

Crosslin is the proud granddaughter of Sgt. Clyde Jackson Crosslin of Oklahoma — a World War II veteran.

Crosslin, who recently moved back to Coweta, wanted to bring a smile to a veterans face this holiday season. She bought a turkey, and simply wanted to give it to that special veteran and their family.

“So often we forget about our service men and women and how many Thanksgivings and Christmases they missed,” Crosslin said.

After a little bit of research, Crosslin was able to find that special veteran — Specialist 4 Class James Smith, of Coweta.

Crosslin presented Mr. Smith with the turkey on Dec. 22 at the Veteran’s Memorial in front of the Coweta City Hall building.

Crosslin is a strong believer that service men and women must never be forgotten. Sometimes all it takes is a turkey or two.

