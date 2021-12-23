 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Coweta resident gives veteran turkey in honor of late grandfather
0 Comments

Coweta resident gives veteran turkey in honor of late grandfather

  • 0
Sgt. Clyde Jackson

Crosslin is the proud granddaughter of Sgt. Clyde Jackson Crosslin of Oklahoma — a World War II veteran.

 Courtesy: Elise Crosslin

Elise Crosslin’s task may have been small one, but she hopes the meaning will extend to a much larger audience.

Crosslin is the proud granddaughter of Sgt. Clyde Jackson Crosslin of Oklahoma — a World War II veteran.

Crosslin, who recently moved back to Coweta, wanted to bring a smile to a veterans face this holiday season. She bought a turkey, and simply wanted to give it to that special veteran and their family.

“So often we forget about our service men and women and how many Thanksgivings and Christmases they missed,” Crosslin said.

After a little bit of research, Crosslin was able to find that special veteran — Specialist 4 Class James Smith, of Coweta.

Crosslin presented Mr. Smith with the turkey on Dec. 22 at the Veteran’s Memorial in front of the Coweta City Hall building.

Crosslin is a strong believer that service men and women must never be forgotten. Sometimes all it takes is a turkey or two.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert