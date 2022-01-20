 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coweta quarterback commits to Missouri Southern State
Coweta quarterback Gage Hamm was the District 5A-3 offensive player of the year. 

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Coweta quarterback Gage Hamm, a senior, has officially committed to play football at Missouri Southern State University for the 2022-2023 season.

He announced his decision via Twitter Wednesday evening.

Hamm wrote in a message, “To start off I want to thank god, without him none of this is possible. I would to thank my family, my friends, my coaches, and sooner7 for helping me along the way. With that being said, I will be continuing my academic and football career at Missouri Southern State. Go lions.”

The Missouri Southern Lions football program competes in the NCAA Division II and are members of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. The university is located in Joplin, MO.

news@wagonercountyat.com

