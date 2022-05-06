Coweta Public Schools Superintendent selected as 2022 OASA District 10 superintendent of the year

The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA) is pleased to announce Jeff Holmes of Coweta Public Schools as the 2022 OASA District 10 Superintendent of the Year. Holmes will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA) Summer Leadership Conference on June 7-9, 2022.

OASA annually recognizes outstanding administrators who:

• demonstrate successful experience in top level educational administration

• have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education

• can inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others

• have a record which evidences continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences including skills in human relations and the stamina to cope with the pressures of the job

• have the ability to speak for education on all levels with special emphasis on the district level

• have made contributions to educational administration

“Leadership is about building community, cultivating and empowering other leaders and focusing on student success,” said Dr. Pam Deering, CCOSA/OASA Executive Director. “These school leaders have led through a pandemic along with many other challenges. They have worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for students to learn, grow and realize their full potential. Jeff Holmes is among the best of Oklahoma administrators. We are excited and proud to recognize these outstanding leaders who represent the next level in school leadership.”

OASA has 20 Districts that consist of multiple counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their OASA District.

Mr. Holmes has served as the superintendent of Coweta Public Schools for the past 14 years. His 31-year career in public education began as an elementary teacher with Haskell Public Schools before returning to his hometown in 2001 as principal of Southside Elementary School. Holmes announced that he will retire on June 30, 2022.

“It’s truly an honor to be selected by my peers to receive this award. These men and women work tirelessly in their communities and at the state and federal levels to provide the best education possible for every one of their students,” Holmes said.

Visit the CCOSA website to see past Administrator of the Year awardees. For more information about OASA and CCOSA, visit www.ccosa.org.