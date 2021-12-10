Coweta Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes announces retirement

After two decades of service to Coweta Public Schools, superintendent Jeff Holmes is planning to step down and retire on June 30, 2022, he announced in a press release Friday.

Holmes has been in the Coweta Public Schools system since 2001. He became the first principal of Southside Elementary School that year, and has been the leader of Coweta Public Schools as superintendent since 2008.

Coweta also happens to be Holmes’ hometown.

Prior to CPS, Holmes was an elementary school teacher and principal for Haskell Public Schools.

Holmes certainly has a successful track record at CPS. He led the district in passing the largest bond issue in Coweta history in 2014, providing buildings such as Central Elementary, the release states.

Holmes announced his retirement in a letter to the Coweta Tiger family Friday. He thanked the entire community for “making Coweta a great place to raise a family.”

The Coweta School Board said they are committed to finding the right person to lead CPS, and more information about the process and timeline will be available after they meet.