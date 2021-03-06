Coweta Public Schools receives $384,017 in additional pandemic relief funding from OSDE

The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced on March 5 that it would be allocating an additional $49 million in federal pandemic relief funding to 88 Oklahoma school districts, including $384,017.46 to Coweta Public Schools.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said the additional dollars are for school districts that received limited funds under Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II.
The funds are part of the set-aside ESSER II dollars that had been allocated to the OSDE.
“These recipients had received the least amount of federal aid but, like all public school districts throughout our state, are struggling with financial burdens exacerbated by the pandemic,” Hofmeister said. “These additional foundational dollars will help strengthen their ability to meet the many challenges posed by COVID-19.”
CPS Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the money will be used to fill funding gaps in the district.
“These funds will allow us to continue services and programs for our students while we focus on their education. This will significantly fill funding gaps left in our district as we’re enduring a very challenging year. We appreciate State Superintendent Hofmeister and are grateful that the OSDE determined that we are eligible to receive this funding,” he said.
As required under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, ESSER II allocations were distributed based on Title I funds from fiscal year 2020. Consequently, some school districts with smaller number of high-poverty students received limited relief funding from the $665 million that ESSER II provided to Oklahoma schools.
Without the additional dollars, some districts indicated they would have been forced to cut critical staff such as teachers, nurses and counselors.
OSDE determined that any district that had received less than $550 per student in ESSER II funds was awarded a portion of the $49 million. Allowable uses of the dollars include preventing, preparing for and responding to COVID-19, as well as mitigating learning loss and restoring high-quality learning environments.