Coweta Public Schools receives $384,017 in additional pandemic relief funding from OSDE

The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced on March 5 that it would be allocating an additional $49 million in federal pandemic relief funding to 88 Oklahoma school districts, including $384,017.46 to Coweta Public Schools.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said the additional dollars are for school districts that received limited funds under Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II.

The funds are part of the set-aside ESSER II dollars that had been allocated to the OSDE.

“These recipients had received the least amount of federal aid but, like all public school districts throughout our state, are struggling with financial burdens exacerbated by the pandemic,” Hofmeister said. “These additional foundational dollars will help strengthen their ability to meet the many challenges posed by COVID-19.”

CPS Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the money will be used to fill funding gaps in the district.