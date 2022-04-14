Coweta Public Schools hires new band director

The Coweta Public School administration recently hired James Morrison as the band director.

Morrsion recently completed his eighth year as a director in the Broken Arrow Band Program and currently serves as a director at the Broken Arrow Freshman Academy. He conducts the Freshman Academy Wind Ensemble, assists with the Pride of Broken Arrow Marching Band, and teaches beginning brass and intermediate band at Childers Middle School.

Prior to coming to Broken Arrow, Morrison spent 11 years as a director for Berryhill Schools. While at Berryhill, his groups received numerous Superior ratings in concert band, OBA marching championships, and jazz band. Morrison also taught at Hominy and Olive Schools in northeast Oklahoma where he grew the band programs at both schools.

He was honored with an Oklahoma Music Educators Association Exemplary Teacher Award in 2012 and the 2010 American Federation of High Schools Outstanding Music Educator award winner for the state of Oklahoma.

Morrison is a past president of the Oklahoma Bandmaster’s Association and was the 2012 Berryhill Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

An active clinician and adjudicator in the state of Oklahoma, Morrison is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and the University of Akron. He served as an Instructor of Tuba at Oklahoma State University for 15 years, having held similar positions at the University of Arkansas and the University of Missouri – Kansas City Conservatory.

Morrison has performed with the Kansas City Symphony, the Tulsa Philharmonic, the Cleveland Youth Orchestra, the Tulsa Signature Symphony, Tulsa Ballet Orchestra, and the Missouri Brass Quintet.