Coweta Public Schools experience largest enrollment in district history, superintendent says

Coweta Public School is averaging around 3400 students — the largest number of students that have ever attended the district's eight schools.

Coweta Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes announced the large — but exciting —number to the school board on Sept. 13.

“We don’t expect that number to go back down,” Holmes said.

About ten years ago, Holmes said the district averaged 3200 students. Some years it increased to 3300 and then decreased to 3200, but never 3400, where the numbers are currently.

Holmes warned the school board that construction projects at the districts eight schools will be in their near future.

Central Elementary, for example, does not have a lot of room left, he said.

“We’re in good shape (space-wise) for now,” Holmes said. “It is something to consider as we go forward in our master plan. We’ll have to look into it in the next few months with future bond issues.”

Holmes said he’s thankful for some of the classroom expansion projects that took place in years past, such as Coweta High School. If that weren’t the case, schools would have been a lot more crowded, he added.

“After speaking with city leaders and looking at the (enrollment) numbers, I can assure you, the growth is coming.”

