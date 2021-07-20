Coweta properties named winners of 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes

The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa announced the winners of its 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes.

Coweta won in two categories: 1st place in the $280,000-$300,000 prize category with Core Homes at 10938 S 276th E Ave Coweta; and 2nd place in the $245,000-$280,000 prize category with Bgreen Homes, LLC at 27344 E 125th Pl S, Coweta.

This year’s event featured more than 100 homes from more than 50 of the area’s top builders. It highlight’s the latest in neighborhood amenities in seven featured subdivisions, according to the Tulsa Home Builders Association.

Featured homes range in price from $150,000 to more than $1 million.

The Parade of Homes includes homes throughout cities in the Tulsa metro area including: Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Collinsville, Claremore, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Owasso, and Sand Springs.

Additional event details, including specific dates and times, are available online at tulsahba.com, or by calling 918-663-5820.

