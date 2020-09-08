Coweta prayer service planned Sept. 27

“Vision 2020, A Sacred Assembly” is title of a community prayer and praise service planned Sunday, Sept. 27 in Coweta. Coordinated by Patty Bourgeois, the service begins at 6:30 p.m.

She said the onslaught of the enemy’s attack has left people discouraged and bewildered.

“We need to remind each other of who God is and what His Word says. God can heal the division in our country, but it starts with the church,” Bourgeois said about organizing the event. “As believers, we are all part of the Body of Christ. The world needs to see the love of Jesus and how it doesn’t have boundaries.”

She believes as people pray and ask for forgiveness from God, He will heal the land.

“For too long we have put our relationship with Jesus as an ‘afterthought’,” Bourgeois said. “He needs to be our focus. We need to surrender our plans and seek His ways above our own.

“Now is not the time to go back to the way things were before all this stuff (pandemic, unrest) happened. God has called an audible. It’s time to lift Him up and seek His direction.”

The prayer and praise service will be open to the public and all are invited. Social distancing is urged.

Any updates will be posted on the Vision 2020 Facebook page.

