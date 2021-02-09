Coweta, Porter and Wagoner students named to UCO honor rolls for fall 2020

The University of Central Oklahoma has released the names for its fall 2020 honor roll and it includes Wagoner County students from Coweta, Porter and Wagoner.

For the fall 2020 semester, 1,599 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll. It is an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA while completing at least 12 credit hours on-campus for the semester.

Those named to the fall 2020 President’s Honor Roll include:

Coweta: Lucas Matthew Haught, Aubree A. Moesta, Kaylee Amber Moesta

Porter: Madison Grace Gray

Also for the Fall 2020 semester 1,800 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.

Those named to the fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll include:

Coweta: Payton Cheyanne Moore

Wagoner: Tyler Austyn Wayne Garcia, Kameron Jeffrey Kimball