Coweta police name lone suspect in Kum & Go armed robbery
Coweta police name lone suspect in Kum & Go armed robbery

  • Updated
Suspect in armed robbery

Police are still searching for the suspect considered to be armed and dangerous.

 Courtesy: Coweta Police

Related: Authorities investigate armed robbery at Coweta Kum & Go

Coweta Police have named a lone suspect from the November armed robbery at the Kum & Go convenience store, resulting in a clerk getting shot multiple times and sustaining serious injuries.

Coweta police named Ellic Edward Hayden, 27, of Tulsa, as the sole suspect in the robbery at 15139 OK-72 in Coweta.

He's described as being 5-foot-6 inches tall, 130 pounds, and has light brown skin, police said.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued in Wagoner County on one complaint of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and one complaint of assault & battery with a deadly weapon.

Coweta Police are working with other area agencies and regional authorities to find and arrest the suspect, they said.

Anyone with information on Hayden's whereabouts or this crime is asked to call the Coweta Police Department at 918-486-2121.

The suspect is still considered armed and dangerous, police said.

news@wagonercountyat.com

