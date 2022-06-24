Coweta police, fire chiefs respond to drivers failing to properly yield to emergency vehicles

Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell and Coweta Fire Chief Jerry Burtner got on camera to remind Coweta residents how to properly yield when an emergency vehicle is approaching them. They said many drivers in Coweta are failing to properly respond to the rules of the road.

Chief Bell said many drivers aren’t pulling over to the side of the road when emergency vehicles are approaching them with lights and sirens on.

In one example, Chief Bell got in his police car and showed an approaching police car coming from the front. The rule in that situation would be to pull over to the right, even if drivers are on OK-51. The reason being is because approaching first responders’ may have to pull in front of you to go down a road.

Secondly, if an emergency vehicle was approaching from the rear of your vehicle, Chief Bell said drivers must pull over to the right and come to a complete stop. That is incase an emergency vehicle may need to turn in front of you. Drivers must never pull to the left when emergency vehicles are approaching from the rear.

If a driver is at a red light at an intersection and an emergency vehicle is approaching, drivers must remain stationary and not move. Emergency Vehicles have the right to evaluate the intersection, and drive around you. If it’s a green light and an emergency vehicle is approaching, pull over to the right (if you can). If there is a vehicle occupying the spot to the right, remain stationary and emergency vehicles will drive around you.

“Remember – when we’re responding to an emergency, it could be coming to your house or one of your loved ones we’re responding to,” Chief Bell said. “Just think of what it would be like if we were a few minutes late trying to get to your house because someone failed to pull over for us.”

Chief Burtner added that it’s important to stay vigilant and aware of surroundings while driving.

“Pulling to the right and stopping is a state law if they see and hear red lights,” Burnter said. “If you’re not doing that, you’re in violation and can be cited for that.”

The video is available to watch on the City of Coweta Facebook page.