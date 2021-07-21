 Skip to main content
Coweta Police Department wins 2021 BBQ cook-off
Coweta Police Department wins 2021 BBQ cook-off

  • Updated
bbq
Courtesy: City of Coweta

By a measly, one half of a point, the Coweta Police Department squeaked by the Coweta Fire Department to win the annual, 2021 BBQ cook-off, July 16.

Both department prepared chicken and brisket for judging, along with a wide variety of meats for the employee luncheon at the public safety center.

Three, impartial judges blind-sampled the meats presented for judging. No one knew which meats were prepared by which department, according to the City of Coweta Facebook page.

Judges ranked the look, taste and overall quality on 15 separate criteria. After the results were tallied, the police department won the 2021 BBQ contest by one half of a point.

The judges would all agree it was some of the best BBQ they’ve ever tasted.

